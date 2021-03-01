Otter Tail County Solid Waste is partnering with the East and West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation Districts to bring the community low-cost compost bins and rain barrels made with 100% recycled materials.

The sale is made possible by the Recycling Association of Minnesota, which coordinates a state-wide sale of compost bins and rain barrels, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

Compost bins

By consistently using a backyard compost bin, a single-family household can expect to divert 200-300 pounds of organic waste from the landfill each year. Composting reduces waste and reduces methane emissions from organic matter decomposing under oxygen-poor conditions in a landfill, as the release stated.

Compost bins have a two-piece construction for easy transport, measure 33x30 inches when assembled and can hold 17 cubic feet of compost.

A recycling staff member will be available at pickup events with additional compost information. Compost bins are $66 plus tax. An additional $15 discount is available on compost bins, discount applied at checkout. Proof of residency is required at time of pick up for all promotional code redemptions.

Rain barrels

Rain barrels can protect freshwater resources by saving stormwater for later use, and also reduce storm water runoff. A single one-inch rainstorm can produce hundreds of gallons of stormwater, according to the release.

Rain barrels measure 24x24x32 inches and hold 45 gallons of rainwater. Each rain barrel includes a debris screen, garden hose, shut-off valve, overflow hose and linking kit to connect multiple rain barrels. Rain barrels are $79 plus tax, normally sold for $90-$100.

Pick-up locations

Residents who purchase either product must agree to pick up their purchase at an SWCD tree sale pickup location. The dates will be in late April or early May, and will be shared on partner websites as soon as they are available.

East Otter Tail County : East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds, 455 4th St. SE, Perham



: East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds, 455 4th St. SE, Perham West Otter Tail County: Otter Tail County Hwy Garage, 23600 Co Hwy 1, Fergus Falls

To place your order visit recycleminnesota.org/work/compost-bins-rain-barrels. More information is available at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/compost-bin-and-rain-barrel-sale/.