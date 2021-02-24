The Senior Dining frozen meal expansion project is with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, which started in August. Meals are available in quantities of 10, and up to 30 per calendar month. The distributions are held monthly.

Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate and no income eligibility guidelines. Donations are accepted.

The healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens, according to the Catholic Charities website.

The local opportunities are:

Staples: Lakewood Health System on March 18 from 2-5:30 p.m. Head to the Senior Campus by the gazebo at 401 Prairie Ave. NE, Staples. Meals will be available every third Thursday of the month.

Wadena: Immanuel Lutheran Church on March 4 from 1-2 p.m. at 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena. Stay tuned for more information on further monthly events.

Catholic Charities Senior Dining has been providing low-cost meal options for seniors 60 and older in Central Minnesota for more than 55 years. The program currently has senior dining sites located across nine counties throughout the Central Minnesota region, offering meals for takeout, pickup and home delivery. To see a list of Catholic Charities Senior Dining site locations by county, visit the Senior Dining section at ccstcloud.org/program-status.