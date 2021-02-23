Perham Health is providing scholarships to persons currently enrolled, or planning to enroll, in a continuing education program related to the health care field.

Five scholarships of $1,000 each will be available to qualifying high school seniors from New York Mills, Frazee, Perham, Battle Lake and Henning schools. The scholarship is also open to students who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate program at a two or four-year college program or one-year technical program and who are or were residents of the Perham Hospital District.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on March 1.

For more information, contact Renee Sonnenberg at renee.sonnenberg@perhamhealth.org or 218-347-1308.