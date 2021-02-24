Applications are open for housing vouchers with the Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The 40 housing vouchers are available for people between 18-62 years old who have a disability. The voucher covers a portion of rent for apartments, single-family homes or townhouses. The person does not have to be the head of the household, as housing specialist Marsha Vandermay said.

People can fill out a pre-application online or call the HRA office to be mailed an application. There is a waiting list for the program, which is based on a point system with factors such as living or working in Wadena County, having a disability, experiencing homelessness and transitioning out of an institution or segregated setting.

Vandermay said they are moving through the waiting list quickly.

Once selected, there is a 45-minute video about the application process, how rent is calculated and information on the background and income checks.

People can select their own housing, including their current place of residence. The HRA also offers a landlord list for available rentals in Wadena County. The housing selection does not have to be income based. Recipients have 60 days to find housing, though a 30-day extension is available, according to Vandermay.

A Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection is required before moving into the housing selection.

The vouchers do not expire unless the household experiences an income change or does not follow the requirements. Recipients fill out yearly paperwork for the program.

The mainstream vouchers also open other housing vouchers for people who do not meet the age and disability requirements, as executive director Maria Marthaler said. The HRA has 74 housing choice vouchers.

If you’re interested in applying for the programs, visit the HRA website at wadenahousing.org/ or call 218-631-7723.