The Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger charity event continued to attract crowds virtually on Jan. 30. Attendees from Otter Tail and Wadena counties along with nationwide attendees helped the event hit a major milestone of raising over $1,000,000 since the inception of the group in 2008.

During this pandemic, community members have all experienced some sort of unexpected challenge but the one piece that has stayed true and strong for the communities is giving back to those in need. Food shelves have been hit hard over this past year along with the need of the weekend feeding backpack programs throughout the counties, according to a United Way news release.

The partnership with North Country Food Bank and Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger committee has been able to increase the amount of food distributed to the eight local food shelves and eight weekend feeding backpack programs within Otter Tail County and the city of Wadena.

As a result of the generosity of local supporters, North Country distributed 608,773 pounds of food in Otter Tail County and 219,153 pounds in Wadena County in 2020, which is approximately 689,939 meals, according to the news release.

The Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger Committee thanks the donors, supporters and volunteers that support ending hunger in the communities.

United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties serves as fiscal host and partner to the Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger Committee. United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena Counties by mobilizing the caring powers in the community.

For more information, visit their website at www.uwotc.com or call their office at 218-736-5147.