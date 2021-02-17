Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative is collecting food items for Meals 4 Members. The donations will help TWEC members in need.

Unexpired goods or non-perishable food items and cash donations can be dropped off in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

If you are in need or if you know of a member in need, please fill out a one-time Meals 4 Members grocery delivery request form or call Allison at 218-632-3217 or Kallie at 218-632-3216. Requests will be added to a delivery list.

President and CEO Dan Carlisle will be delivering Meals 4 Members grocery baskets on a weekly basis through April 9.

The form is available on the TWEC website at toddwadena.coop/.