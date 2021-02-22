The bubbling of new projects is rising again with a fellowship in Wadena. The fellowship partners with Lead for Minnesota plan to bring youth talent to rural towns.

The fellow will work with the Wadena Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce and the city of Wadena to further artisan based economic development. The artisans don’t just include glassmakers or painters but also distillers, brew masters and bakers, much like the businesses that already create items and community in Wadena.

“How can (a fellow) really get engaged and channel their creativity into this community and be thinking about what does it mean to grow this community into the next generation and actually make it a place where other young people would want to live,” said Benya Kraus, Lead for Minnesota executive director.

The fellowship quickly developed after a visit with Wadena resident Kent Scheer and WDA director Dean Uselman in October 2020. The fellowship is a two-year commitment. The WDA will sponsor $10,000 per year along with grants totaling $10,000 yearly through Lead for Minnesota.

Now, the need is finding housing. The hope is to have in-kind housing for the fellow from a community member in town rather than increasing the funding required. The Little Round Still’s upstairs apartment space was the original plan but the space is not finished.

With the growth and potential in Wadena, fellowship leaders believe the fellow will enhance artisan economic opportunities.

“I think that there’s already a lot of great momentum and things moving in the community and this is just an extension to be able to maintain and extend that momentum,” said Robert Harris, Lead for Minnesota director of programs.

Leaders have also seen further inspiration in communities like New York Mills and Granite Falls, as Scheer and Kraus said. The Cultural Center contributed to new businesses and jobs within the first five years as well as population growth, as executive director Betsy Roder told WCCO Radio.

“It would be neat if Wadena could … catch up on that and get some folks from the arts here,” Scheer said.

Within each of the Lead for Minnesota fellowship communities, the projects are the communities “magic wand” challenges, as Kraus describes. And the project Uselman hopes to sprinkle some magic dust on is adding a stained glass business.

The fellow will also plan an artisan residence program and support artisans with resources as they might look to open a business or need a connection to move them forward.

The fellow in Wadena will be one of 40 in Minnesota and 106 nationally with Lead for America. Each fellow helps bring more young people as well.

“That’s been the issue that small towns have been dealing with for over 50 years, a brain drain and a youth drain that has taken sort of the best down to the Cities,” Scheer said. “So if there is a way to solve that it could be the beginning of a reversal.”

The fellowship would start in August once the final pieces are set.



Know someone who would be good for this role or are interested yourself? Fellows are recent college graduates. Applications for the fellowship can be found at airtable.com/shrWal2uN1gXXvpMd.

If you have housing opportunities for the two-year fellow, contact Uselman at 218-632-2757 or wda@wadena.org.

For more information, visit www.leadforminnesota.org/.