A benefit dinner is being held to support Kristina Boe, of New York Mills, on Feb. 20. Boe was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020.

She started treatment with an aggressive chemotherapy and a second round through September 2021. Her care has been in the Twin Cities with a double mastectomy scheduled for February. Throughout this time, Boe has not been able to work and has moved home with her parents.

She is the daughter of Brian and Bonnie Boe.

The scalloped potato and ham dinner will be at the Bluffton Community Center on Feb. 20 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Community members are invited for a raffle, silent auction and bake sale. Raffle tickets are $1 each. For tickets, contact Bonnie Boe at 218-639-9330. To-go meals are also available.

Donations can be sent to 419 East Centennial 84 Drive, New York Mills, MN 56567.

The raffle items include:

Two winnings of $500 cash

One week stay at Twin Lake Lodge-Menahga

10 $50 gift cards

$300 cash

$200 cash

$100 in scratch offs

Two winnings of $100



Buddy heater

There will also be a 52 card game for a Savage 270 bolt action model 111 Trophy Hunter with scope.