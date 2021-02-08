In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to celebrate the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland. Their passion for helping to improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees, according to a Red Cross news release.

Donors can create a legacy of their own simply by rolling up a sleeve to give blood, platelets or plasma to help patients in need. People who have had COVID-19 are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus, according to the release.

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon. This gift is made possible by a $1 million donation from Amazon, and the Red Cross hopes it will motivate donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products, according to the release. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the release.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from people who have had COVID-19 that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Temperature checks, social distancing and masking will be in place at the blood drives and donation centers. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Blood donation opportunities

Todd County

Staples: Wednesday, Feb. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Central Lakes College, 1830 Airport Road

Wadena County