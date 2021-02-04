Wadena-Deer Creek retired elementary teacher Linda Macklanburg presented WDC Public Schools with a $175 donation in memory of her parents Melvin and Margaret Smith.

The money will be deposited into the Womenade Fund, which helps students with anonymous and immediate aid. Those student needs include everything from helping pay for a warm coat or boots, to lunches, athletic fees, driver's education fees and hygiene items.

Macklanburg said it was important that the donation help students directly.

"Both of my parents loved students, so it was important that the money be used to benefit them in some way," Macklanburg said.

Many might remember Melvin as a "volunteer grandpa" at WDC elementary, eating breakfast with kindergarteners and first graders; or perhaps you might remember Melvin attending WDC's Veterans Day programs, sitting proudly in the front row. Melvin was also a bus driver for District 819 in Wadena. He drove regular routes, sports teams, band trips, field trips and Girl Scout trips.

Melvin passed away on June 17, 2016 at the age of 97, while Margaret passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at 99 years of age.