The Minnesota Department of Health and non-profit organizations across the state encourage students in 9-12th grade to submit Escape the Vape videos to educate their peers on the dangers of vaping. The challenge is to engage Minnesota students and raise awareness of the dangers of using vapes, also called e-cigarettes.

Submitted videos should be 30-seconds. For more information on the rules, visit sites.google.com/umn.edu/escape-the-vape/home/rules. The deadline is Feb. 28.

Each submission will be reviewed by a team of youth and adult judges. The youth judges will then select a group of five finalist entries. A list of finalists will be posted on the Escape the Vape website and online voting will be used to determine the final list of winners, according to the website. Voting will be open to the public at the Escape the Vape website on March 9.

Finalist videos will be featured on the Escape the Vape website. Videos can be funny or serious, but should focus on educating teens about the harmful effects of vaping nicotine. The team of judges will select finalists based on creativity, originality, and the ability to convey the dangers of vaping to a youth audience.

Prizes

First place - $500 for entrant and $500 for their school or organization

Second place - $250 for the entrant and $250 for their school or organization

Third place - $150 for the entrant

Fourth place - $100 for the entrant

Fifth place - $50 for the entrant

Note - The first 500 students to submit a video entry will each receive a small prize.

For questions, email Abdi at mnescapethevape@gmail.com.