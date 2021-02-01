Due to the consolidation of the Wadena and Hubbard County Committees and an error in the printing of the 2020 county committee election ballots, there will be a special election for the Wadena/Hubbard County Farm Service Agency Committee.

Producers in Local Administrative Area #2 are encouraged to nominate a producer to serve on the Wadena/Hubbard County committee, according to a FSA news release. The administrative area #2 consists of Akeley, Badoura, Crow Wing Lake, Farden, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Helga, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Nevis, Steamboat River, Thorpe and White Oak townships. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the county FSA office by March 1, 2021.

FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs, according to the release.

To be eligible to serve on a FSA county committee, a person must:

Participate or cooperate in an FSA administered program;

Be eligible to vote in a county committee election;

Reside in the local administrative area where they are nominated.

Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates.

To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Committees are comprised of three to 11 locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties, according to the release. Committee members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.

All nomination forms for the special election must be postmarked or received in the Wadena/Hubbard County FSA office at 4 Alfred St NE, Wadena by March 1, 2021.

More information

Contact the Wadena/Hubbard County FSA office via phone at 218-631-2876 or email at mnwadena-fsa@usda.gov or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.