Fair Oaks Lodge admissions and marketing director Michele Pederson delivered festive holiday bags filled with face masks for each classroom to the elementary office. She said this was Fair Oaks' way of helping make a difference keeping youth and others safe.

"A nursing home is more than just another business -- we’re a pillar of our community. We wanted to be a good partner and do our part in helping keep the community safe together," Pederson explained.

Pederson said that Fair Oaks Lodge was going to order masks for their staff to wear; however, they decided that if they want to keep our seniors and most vulnerable population safe, "we need to take care of the whole community."

"That's why we decided to start with our first donation to the elementary school," Pederson added.

WDC elementary principal Louis Rutten said they are very happy to receive the gifts of masks from Fair Oaks Lodge.

"We appreciate them thinking of us during this pandemic and can't wait to reciprocate with a visit when we can safely," Rutten said.