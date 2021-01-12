Hunger is an ongoing problem which affects the well-being of our entire communities and numbers are increasing. Throughout Otter Tail and Wadena counties, over 5,400 children and individuals are facing food insecurity daily, according to a United Way news release.

The Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger 13th Annual “Virtual” Fundraiser will help support community members. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the seven emergency food pantries in Otter Tail County and the city of Wadena and the eight Children’s Feeding Backpack Programs. United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties serves as a partner and fiscal host to the Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger event.

The live event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. The silent auction opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. For more details and to register for the events, visit AasnessAuctioneers.com.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in our communities.

For more information regarding the United Way, visit their website at www.uwotc.com or call their office at 218-736-5147.