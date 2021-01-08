With a 36 year and 9 month career as a Wadena Fire Department firefighter, Dean Uselman wrapped up his service on Jan. 7, 2021. The time surely flew by, as Uselman remarked in an interview with the Pioneer Journal in January 2020.

He joined the department on April 4, 1984, only months after his own home caught on fire, to serve a community where he was born and raised. Over the years, Uselman held various officer positions including assistant chief positions and secretary, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

On March 1, 2010 Uselman started as Fire Chief of the department until Jan. 1, 2020.

Looking back at his career some of the most memorable events were the 1990 Wool Growers fire, the June 2010 tornado, 2014 summer flood and December 2014 BNSF train derailment west of town.

“I was just totally shocked," Uselman said of the 2010 tornado. "I could see where the pool used to be, it was just a big fountain of water going up into the air from the water main that had been broken off. The whole building was gone, the school was all twisted and out of shape and houses were destroyed and pieces of buildings were everywhere.”

He said his career was full of memorable events and sometimes wish some of those events could be unseen, but overall the good outweighs the bad, as the release stated.

He also recalls saving two people from inside their homes during a fire.

Uselman said it was a difficult decision to retire but knew it was time and felt he left the department is an excellent position when stepping down from Fire Chief last year. He echoed Chief Cody Yglesias will do an excellent job. It’s sometimes a hard position to hold, Uselman said.

Most importantly the friendships that Uselman made while on the department will always be cherished. The fire department is a big extended family that will always have your back no matter what.

“I don’t think there’s a person on the department that wouldn’t do anything for any of the other people on the department … and that’s important when you are on the end of the hose going into a burning building you got to know that and be comfortable that the people on the outside have your back, you know, if something goes bad, they’re going to get you out of there,” Uselman said in January 2020.

The members of the Wadena Fire Department are thankful for Uselman's years of service and the countless hours of dedication to the success of this department.