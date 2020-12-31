The remainder of 2020 came with “a little bit of happiness” for community members nominated for the Kern community Christmas, as Kern Laser Systems marketing coordinator Katlyn Dykhoff said.

With around 40 nominations, some for the same families, Kern Laser brought gifts to 16 families. The presents included paying bills, food and gas gift cards and items like clothes and blankets as well as presents for kids.

“It was pretty awesome to be able to go and give these people gifts and things when they thought they weren’t going to be able to have a Christmas,” Dykhoff said.

Donations from Russ Davis, Merickel Lumber and Mason Brothers also meant every family nominated received a gift.

“We had people who had wrapped empty boxes under their trees in the hopes that they could make ends meet. Or people who didn’t have a single present under the tree or people who didn’t know how they were going to make it through the holiday season,” Dykhoff said. “This just gave them some hope that things were going to get better and it kind of gave them a little bit of the boost they needed to get through the season and have a good Christmas and just have a moment without any worry or fears.”