Several members of the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association were recently honored with an Award for Excellence in Landscape. Among those honored through the Landscape Awards program was Pat Morstad of Precision Landscape & Irrigation in Ottertail.

A panel of practicing professionals in landscape education, landscape architecture and horticulture judged each entry based upon quality of design, appropriateness of materials used, and the superiority of the workmanship. Entries are judged against standards of excellence in the green industry, according to a Precision news release.

The project was noted by the judges as a “well-designed series of outdoor spaces, highlighted by a quality installation,” which is at the Precision Landscape & Irrigation Ottertail office.

The Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association is the state’s largest and oldest green industry trade association with more than 900 member-businesses including plant growers; garden centers; landscape contractors and designers; irrigation contractors; and lawn, tree, snow and garden professionals.