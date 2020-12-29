The purpose of the COVID-19 K-12 Distance Learning Support Grant is to mitigate the negative financial impact a family experiences by implementing their school district’s distance learning or hybrid learning plans by providing a one-time grant in the amount of $3,000.

Applicants for the COVID-19 K-12 Distance Learning Support Grant must demonstrate a negative financial impact on or after Aug. 1, 2020. A closing date for the K-12 Distance Learning Support Grant will depend on the availability of funding, but not later than June 30, 2021, according to a Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs news release.

To qualify for the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grant, applicants must be:

A veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447, and

A Minnesota resident, and

Have been negatively financially impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible applicants must be able to demonstrate meeting all the requirements below.

Have a child who is enrolled in the State of Minnesota in:

Grades K-8 or;

Grades 9-12 with an IEP (Individual Education Plan), Section 504 plans are not eligible.

The child must attend a school that has implemented distance learning or a hybrid program or have newly enrolled (school year 2020-2021) in private school or homeschool option as an alternative to the implementation of distance learning or hybrid program.

Provide evidence that your family has experienced a negative financial impact as defined by one of the following scenarios:

A parent had to reduce or eliminate work in order to accommodate the implementation of distance learning or hybrid program for the child.

The child was newly enrolled in a daycare setting or similar business in order to accommodate their parent’s employment and to facilitate the school district’s distance learning or hybrid program for their child.

The parent has newly employed a tutor, nanny, non-parental adult family member, or other similar arrangement to coach, mentor, and implement distance learning or hybrid program for their child.

Newly enrolled in homeschool or a private school but was previously (2019-2020 school year) enrolled in a public school district.

Note: Incurring “normal school expenses” such as school lunch costs, school supplies, etc. does not constitute a “negative financial impact” for the purposes of this grant.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us.