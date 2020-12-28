Lake Region Electric Cooperative recently announced the return of over $2 million to its membership.

The funds include a COVID-19 Relief bill credit totaling over $500,000 and $1.6 million in capital credit retirements, according to a LREC news release.

The COVID-19 Relief bill credit of $25 to each member will appear on members’ January statement. The total amount of the bill credit relief for Lake Region members is $583,650.

LREC’s Board of Directors also approved a record $1,685,230 capital credits retirement this year, as stated in the release. The dollar value of the capital credits returned to a member is based on the individual member’s patronage with Lake Region and the percentage of return determined by the directors for the year.

The cooperative has posted a steady increase in the amount of capital credits retired during nine of the last 10 years, according to the release. When capital credits are retired, the money flows directly back to members and into the communities from where it was generated.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 28,000 members in Otter Tail, Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Todd, Wadena and Wilkin counties.