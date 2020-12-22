Students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program to purchase food for days they are not in the school building. The program is with the Minnesota Departments of Education and Human Services.

To be considered, households must submit an application for free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year or be approved for Minnesota Family Investment Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to a Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Facebook post. Families will be qualified based on the form submitted not a separate application.

Families who received P-EBT benefits last summer are not automatically eligible; eligibility is based on the current school year. Benefits may be retroactive to September 2020, depending on when eligibility for free or reduced-price meals is determined, as the post stated.

To ensure you qualify for the most benefits, please submit your application as soon as possible. The application is available on the food service page of area school district's websites.

WDC also reminds all families to turn in their lunch application, even if you don't qualify for free and reduced meals. The applications help the school districts receive additional school funding. The deadline is Jan. 4, 2021.