With the wind chill better than on Halloween, Epicenter Church volunteers served up s'mores and hot chocolate along with games and caricatures at the "Light of Christmas" gathering on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees also heard the Christmas story along with a live nativity and sang Christmas hymns.
The gathering has the possibility of becoming a yearly event, adding to the Wadena Ministerial Association's nativity lighting that the churches host yearly. The nativity is displayed on Wesley Lawn.
The gleaming candy cane lights welcomed community members to the Christmas Court of the "Light of Christmas" event on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
While ready for the live nativity, one of the shepherds Gavin Wedde plays cornhole. The parking lot was set with games, hot chocolate, a sleigh for photos and a fire pit area for s'mores.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The evening opened with singing Christmas hymns.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Before the lights were lit, families joined the singing and enjoyed hearing the Christmas story.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
As told in the Bible books of Matthew and Luke, Payton Rondestvedt (Joseph) and Malani Segovia (Mary) celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
An angel appears to shepherds watching over their sheep, terrifying them. The angel tells them about the birth of Jesus and a host of angels appear to praise God. The shepherds were played by: Jay Miller (left), Gavin Wedde and Shayde Holte.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The shepherds greet Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus at the manger scene.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Families smile under the newly lit lights after a countdown to the big event.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The newly lit Christmas lights brighten up the dark evening sky.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
A second nativity scene glows to the right of the live nativity.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal