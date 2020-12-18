BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently selected 32 organizations from across the region to receive Emergency Relief and Recovery grant funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $195,000 will be shared by the following:

  • Agassiz Environmental Learning Center
  • Care and Share of Crookston
  • Churches United
  • City of Stephen
  • Crookston Area Seniors Association
  • City of Ada - Dekko Community Center
  • Face It Together Bemidji
  • Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf
  • Goodridge Lions Club
  • HELPP Inc.
  • Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center
  • Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota
  • Journey Outreach-River City Church
  • Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota
  • LifeCare Medical Center
  • Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
  • North Country Food Bank
  • Northern Cass Developmental Achievement Center
  • Northern Dental Access Center Halstad

  • Northwestern Mental Health Center
  • Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority
  • Village of Hope
  • Polk County Developmental Achievement Center
  • Red Lake Homeless Shelter
  • Schoolcraft Learning Community
  • Society for St. Vincent de Paul — St Philip's Conference

  • St. Mary's Mission School
  • Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf
  • United Way of Bemidji Area
  • United Way of Crookston
  • Violence Intervention Project
  • Warren S.O.S. Living at Home — Block Nurse Program

A third and final round of emergency relief and recovery funding will open in late-January to focus on recovery efforts. For more information about NMF programs and services, visit www.nwmf.org

