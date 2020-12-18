BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently selected 32 organizations from across the region to receive Emergency Relief and Recovery grant funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $195,000 will be shared by the following:

Agassiz Environmental Learning Center

Care and Share of Crookston

Churches United

City of Stephen

Crookston Area Seniors Association

City of Ada - Dekko Community Center

Face It Together Bemidji

Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf

Goodridge Lions Club

HELPP Inc.

Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center

Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

Journey Outreach-River City Church

Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota

LifeCare Medical Center

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

North Country Food Bank

Northern Cass Developmental Achievement Center

Northern Dental Access Center — Halstad



Halstad Northwestern Mental Health Center

Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority

Village of Hope

Polk County Developmental Achievement Center

Red Lake Homeless Shelter

Schoolcraft Learning Community

Society for St. Vincent de Paul — St Philip's Conference



St. Mary's Mission School

Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf

United Way of Bemidji Area

United Way of Crookston

Violence Intervention Project

Warren S.O.S. Living at Home — Block Nurse Program



A third and final round of emergency relief and recovery funding will open in late-January to focus on recovery efforts. For more information about NMF programs and services, visit www.nwmf.org