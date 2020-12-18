STAPLES - As result of the hearing from communities throughout Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena Counties, the Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) has launched Energy & Environment (EE) planning and project implementation initiative. In 2020, R5DC began EE planning and implementation with two communities; Staples and Hackensack. To serve more communities in our five-county region, R5DC will apply to USDA for an investment that would allow 10 more communities to further this work.