The Wadena County Museum is remodeling a portion of their building for availability to the public.

The project will double the size of the Zosel Research Library and create a space to safely use the research materials even while the museum building is closed, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. The Historical Society received $10,000 from Wadena County's portion of the CARES Act funds for the project including adding plexiglass, a room divider, wall remodel, research room furnishings and display room entrances.

At first, while COVID-19 infection rates are high, people will be admitted by appointment. Later, when that is not as much of a problem, it will provide a better space to serve the public, according to the news release.

Throughout the pandemic, the Historical Society has continued to fill research requests. Recent additions to the archives include Wadena County Township Records and bound volumes of the Wadena Pioneer Journal newspapers.

The Historical Society is still open online at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. The newly remodeled website features performances and lectures recorded during the pandemic.

For more information, call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.