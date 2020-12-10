Wadena-Deer Creek senior Jack Motschenbacher recently enlisted in the United States Air Force under the Delayed Entry Program.

Motschenbacher said he enlisted because he wanted to serve his country and to take advantage of the GI Bill for his college education. His military commitment is for eight years.

Motschenbacher is following in his dad’s footsteps, who also served in the U.S. Air Force. In fact, Jack will be in the same unit as his dad’s, The Global Vikings - 934th Air Lift Wing in Minneapolis.

This summer, Motschenbacher will report to basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

He is the son of Bernard and Beth Motschenbacher of Wadena.