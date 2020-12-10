The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, encourages any worker, including high school student workers, to apply for unemployment insurance.

DEED has reviewed the Dec. 1 order from the Minnesota Court of Appeals and is awaiting the final opinion from the court, which will provide guidance and instruction to the department more broadly on eligibility of secondary students for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, according to a DEED news release. The insurance is retroactive to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 26, when CARES Act provisions expire, as DEED Commissioner Steve Grove stated in the release. To apply, visit: www.uimn.org/.

“Youthprise is pleased to partner with DEED as we move swiftly to ensure our young workers secure Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. We appreciate DEED’s commitment to leveraging its UI staff and network of providers to help youth navigate applying for retroactive benefits under an aggressive timeline,” vice president of Youthprise Marcus Pope said in the release.

Additionally, DEED and its partners in CareerForce are ready to help Minnesotans with their job search or to make a career change. CareerForce is the state’s official career exploration and job search resource and is available to help Minnesotans at no cost to them, according to the release.

CareerForce services are available over the phone or online. Call 651-259-7501 to be connected with your local CareerForce location or visit CareerForceMN.com/locations to find contact information for a CareerForce location near you.

More information

Visit www.uimn.org/ to apply for unemployment insurance. You can also learn more about the youth program at youthprise.org/mn-youth-unemployment-information/.

The application system is open online Sunday-Friday from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.