One of the traditions that remains consistent this Christmas: ringing a bell for the Salvation Army, at least for local resident Katie Uselman and her two sons.

Garrett (9) started with Katie five years ago and now including Nolan (6) sharing the Christmas spirit. They ring the bells enthusiastically for all to hear, all the way in the parking lot.

“We’re still able to ring the bell when so many other things aren’t able to happen, so we were a little bit extra excited to do it this year,” Katie said. They’ll ring the bells on two weekends with the Wadena Rotary Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The bells ring across the United States, as Katie noted about a previous trip to New York during Christmas, and bring holiday joy to many.

“It kind of brings out the best in people, too. People are excited to see you ringing and hear you ringing and it usually evokes a positive response,” Katie said.

With Christmas tunes of their own, well wishes of Merry Christmas and thank you and the enjoyment of seeing friends, the Uselmans say ringing the bell is for a great cause. They also usually enjoy spending time with their family and attending their church’s Christmas service.

“It helps bring Christmas spirit to those who need it most,” Garrett said about how ringing the bell helps celebrate Christmas.

If you’re wondering how to stay warm while ringing, Garrett recommends simply dealing with it and Katie said they usually dress warmly, though that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had frost on her eyelashes at the previous Super One location. There are indoor and outdoor locations for ringing the bell at Super One and Walmart. The funds raised in Wadena support people in the county with food, shelter, school supplies and other crisis situations.

“It’s a really good experience for the kids,” Katie said. “It’s a way to be a part of something bigger than yourself, the true meaning of Christmas.”

Volunteer, donation information

Call Lynn at 218-639-8842 or email her at lnesland@mahube.org to be added to the volunteer schedule. You can also find Wadena County Salvation Army on Facebook.

If you are not able to ring but would like to make a donation you can also contact Lynn for those arrangements. There are also QR codes available to scan at the kettle sites and the window at the MAHUBE-OTWA office, 311 S Jefferson St., Wadena. A few local businesses including Owly Coffee, Larry's Family Pizza and Dairy Queen also have kettles on the counter for when you're stopping by to pick up your to-go food.