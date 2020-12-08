To short-circuit the bleak outlook and help those in need, the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign started on Nov. 27.

For years now, Wadena County residents have opened their hearts and pocketbooks to give to the Salvation Army, according to a Salvation Army news release. Recent annual donations to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign have averaged over $5,000 to help with food, shelter, school supplies and other crisis situations.

To continue this tradition, bell ringers are needed for the usual stations at Super One and Walmart in Wadena. The Super One station is indoors and the Walmart station is outdoors. Bell ringers are generally at the stations Saturdays all day and Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Kettles are open until Christmas. Bell ringers are recommended to wear face coverings and disinfectant wipes are available.

Volunteer, donation information

Call Lynn at 218-639-8842 or email her at lnesland@mahube.org to be added to the schedule. You can also find Wadena County Salvation Army on Facebook.

If you are not able to ring but would like to make a donation you can also contact Lynn for those arrangements. There are also QR codes available to scan at the kettle sites and the window at the MAHUBE-OTWA office, 311 S Jefferson St., Wadena. A few local businesses including Owly Coffee, Larry's Family Pizza and Dairy Queen also have kettles on the counter for when you're stopping by to pick up your to-go food.