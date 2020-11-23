Tri-County Health Care has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust emergency fund. These funds were given to Tri-County to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The awarded funds will go toward enhancing patient care, specifically for purchasing an anesthesia machine that also functions as a ventilator, according to a TCHC news release. Ventilators were in short supply during the initial months of the pandemic, and Tri-County wanted to invest in a piece of equipment that could provide dual support.

The Otto Bremer Trust established a $50 million emergency fund to provide financial support to Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Montana non-profit organizations affected by the pandemic, according to the release. OBT is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. OBT is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations.

Visit ottobremer.org for more information, including a list of grants and program-related investments.