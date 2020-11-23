Unable to hold the annual Turkey Bingo event due to COVID-19, the Wadena Fire Department's Relief Association put on a new event featuring no contact drive-thru for smoked pork loin meals.
"We had a total of 345 meals served. Also we sold all 1,200 gun raffle tickets," according to fire department secretary Andrew Browne. The Wadena Fire Department Relief Association is a separate entity from the department, which is responsible for fundraising and membership retirement of firefighters. Funds from this event will go for purchasing new equipment for a new truck they plan to have by the end of the year.