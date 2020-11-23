United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties has reached $18,000 of their 2020 campaign goal of $36,000.

The donations go towards programs such as Catholic Charities-Foster Grandparent, Girl Scouts, Lutheran Social Services, MAHUBE-OTWA, North Country Food Bank and Someplace Safe in Wadena County, according to a United Way news release.

United Way partners with community agencies focused on similar issues of food insecurity, health and education to provide great services to the community.

The investments have served over 172,000 meals provided through North Country Food Bank; assisted in the Feeding Backpack program and mobile food drops; and provided 1,995 books for children in Wadena through Prescription for Reading, according to the release.

How to give

Community members can donate by:

An employee payroll deduction campaign in their workplace

Texting DONATE20 to 41444

Going online to www.uwotw.org

Mailing a check to United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, PO Box 304, Wadena, MN 56482

For a full list of programs and initiatives funded by United Way or to make a contribution to United Way to improve lives, call the United Way office at 218-770-9406 or visit the website.