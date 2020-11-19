ST. PAUL — As Minnesota reaches the grim milestone of over 3,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, cities and towns across the state tonight will light dozens of Minnesota landmarks in purple to honor victims of COVID-19 and the frontline workers battling the pandemic, according to a news release.
Cities, towns, sports team, museums, libraries, companies and more will participate, and residnets can use the hashtag #MNtogether.
“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” Gov. Tim Walz said in the release. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”
The following will be lit purple at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 19:
- “Spoonbridge and Cherry” Sculpture, Minneapolis
- Otto the Otter, Fergus Falls
- Lift Bridge, Duluth
- Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis
- Mayo Clinic—Plummer Building, Rochester
- Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead
- Sanford Center City Arena, Bemidji
- Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minneapolis
- Giant Hockey Stick, Eveleth
- Mankato Public Safety Center, Mankato
- Split Rock Lighthouse, Silver Bay (In white)
- Como Park Conservatory, Saint Paul
- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis
- City Hall, Fergus Falls
- Enger Tower, Duluth
- Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Wild, Saint Paul
- City Hall, Waseca
- Ceresota Building, Minneapolis
- Convention Center, Bemidji
- Allianz Field, Minnesota United, Saint Paul
- Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato
- George Latimer Library, Saint Paul
- Old Mill, Minneapolis
- Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis
- Mayo Civic Center, Rochester
- Internal lights at Mall of America, Bloomington
- Target Field, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis
- Intergovernmental Center, Mankato
- Target Headquarters, Minneapolis
- Kirkbride Tower, Fergus Falls
- Portland Ave & S 7th St, Minneapolis
- City Hall, Rochester
- 35W Bridge, Minneapolis
- RiverCentre Convention Center, Saint Paul
- Lowry Bridge, Minneapolis
In addition, Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.