In a year of many hardships, Kern Laser Systems is accepting nominations for supporting community families. The community is the reason Kern Lasers is successful and the company wants to once again give back, as marketing coordinator Katlyn Dykhoff said.

Kern Lasers is asking community members to nominate families in need, whether families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a job loss and are having to choose between bills or food, are in need of clothing for family members, a gift card for groceries or funds for presents. The nominated and selected families will remain anonymous, according to a Kern Laser Systems' Facebook post.

"Here at Kern, we have been very fortunate to be classified as an essential business due to many of our wonderful customers switching to producing PPE as well as being supported by their customers. We have had a good year, but we know many haven't," the post said. Dykhoff said Kern Lasers has not lost sales throughout the pandemic, though they have many friends who are hurting.

Dykhoff said they are grateful for the support from community members over the years.

To nominate a family by Dec. 10, visit hubs.li/H0B8jFL0. You will be asked to fill in the family's name, city and phone number, a bit about their story and how Kern Lasers can support the family.

If your business would like to partner with Kern Lasers to support families, call 218-631-2755 and ask for Adam or Katlyn.