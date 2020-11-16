The Central Minnesota Credit Union Wadena branch donated $1,200 toward hotspot devices.
Many Wadena-Deer Creek families need access to internet in order to have internet at home for distance learning. WDC's goal is to make sure every student who needs access to technology receives it.
According to Wadena's CMCU branch manager Kelly Wong, each CMCU branch asked their local school to find out where they could make the biggest impact for their students this school year. They also dropped off a variety of school and teacher supplies.