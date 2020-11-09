The Central Minnesota Credit Union is offering scholarships to members for helping students pay for their education. Students can apply for the scholarships in the video and essay categories though they can only be awarded one, according to a CMCU news release.

The 15 video scholarships available are for $1,000 each and the six essay scholarships are $500 each. Students are to answer the question, "How will obtaining a post-secondary education help you contribute to the vitality and prosperity of society or in your community?"

To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must:

Be a member of CMCU.

Be planning to attend an accredited college or university, or a two to four-year community, vocational or technical college. All eligible schools must be accredited by the United States Department of Education.

Be a full-time or part-time student at the school that you are planning to attend (can be traditional or non-traditional).

Applicant cannot be a previous recipient of a CMCU scholarship.

Applications are accepted through Jan. 31, 2021 and winners will be contacted by mail in late March or early April 2021.

For more information, visit mycmcu.org/resources/scholarship.html.