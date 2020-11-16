The following updates to schedules and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic are for events in the Wadena area in November and December as of Nov. 16.

Turkey Bingo

The event scheduled for Nov. 20 has been canceled.

Thanksgiving Events

The Wadena Community Meal has been canceled.

Nov. 22

Bring a pie and join Verndale area churches for a Thanksgathering at 6 p.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 NE Clark Drive.

Nov. 25

Epicenter Thanksgiving service at 6:30 p.m. with individually packaged slices of pie and hot chocolate or coffee after.

Nov. 26

New York Mills free will offering Thanksgiving takeout dinner with Farmer’s Daughter Rustic Bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Lisa at 218-385-3035 by Monday, Nov. 23 for your meal(s).

Staples holiday meal for area residents. The free meal can be picked up at the Timbers Restaurant from 4-6 p.m. Place your order by Nov. 17 at noon at tinyurl.com/y35fq16s. Call the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974 with questions.

Nov. 28

The Christmas Festival scheduled for Nov. 28 has been canceled.

Oma's Bread along with several local businesses will be hosting a Weihnacht‘s market, a European style Christmas market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including cookies, Glühwein (mulled wine) and coffee amongst the festivities.

Artist Bazaar

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will have their artist bazaar at the center from Nov. 18-21 including a kids shopping area; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a members event on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. as well as a preview livestream on their Facebook page. You can also call the center at 218-385-3339 to purchase items for local pick-up.

This is not a complete list and is likely to change. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

