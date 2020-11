Sebeka School has received a grant to provide breakfast and lunch to adults in the community, according to a school Facebook post . The meals will also include lunch and breakfast for adults and students for Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will be responsible for picking up meals at the main entrance (Door 1).

Time and days will be determined after the school gets a count of the number of meals.

If you are interested in the meals, please call the main office at 218-837-5101.