The Wadena County 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife members were still able to participate in a State Shoot this year. Members met on Sept. 11 at the Kevin and Anita Hoeper farm along with participants from Becker County and tallied their official scores, which were turned in to the state and tabulated with participants from around the entire state, according to a Wadena County 4-H news release.

"Congratulations to all members who represented Wadena County with pride, and a special note of congratulations to 4-H member Vince Berglund who shot a Robin Hood (where one arrow splits another that is inside the bullseye - not his first time) during the shoot," Wadena County 4-H Extension Educator Kim Dailey said in the release. "Vince missed his opportunity to attend the National Shooting Sports & Wildlife competition this past summer and has now graduated from the program, Wadena County 4-H wishes him the best of luck in his future shooting adventures!"

Vince Berglund shot a Robin Hood during the event that tallied official scores for the state competition. Photo courtesy Kim Dailey
The Wadena County 4-H state results include:

Archery – Junior Class C

1st Natalie Vandermay 295

2nd Asher Hoeper 285

3rd Coleen Malone 284

5th Hattie Hanninen 279

6th Mayci Baker 275

11th Elli Baker 232

12th JD Saunders 221

15th Duke Nordquist 183

17th Hazel Saunders 98

Archery – Intermediate Class C

2nd Jotham Walsvik 292

4th Otto Mattson 286

6th Emma Malone 260

12th Ethan Snorek 222

Archery – Senior Class C

1st Vince Berglund 286

9th Taylor Horton 252

Trap – Intermediate

6th Jotham Walsvik 44

24th Kevin Dailey 22

TEAM – Archery – Junior Class C

1st Natalie V, Hattie H, Coleen M, Asher H 1143

2nd Mayci B, Elli B, Duke N, JD S 911

TEAM – Archery – Senior Class C

1st Taylor H, Vince B, Otto M, Jotham W 1116