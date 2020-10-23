The Wadena County 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife members were still able to participate in a State Shoot this year. Members met on Sept. 11 at the Kevin and Anita Hoeper farm along with participants from Becker County and tallied their official scores, which were turned in to the state and tabulated with participants from around the entire state, according to a Wadena County 4-H news release.

"Congratulations to all members who represented Wadena County with pride, and a special note of congratulations to 4-H member Vince Berglund who shot a Robin Hood (where one arrow splits another that is inside the bullseye - not his first time) during the shoot," Wadena County 4-H Extension Educator Kim Dailey said in the release. "Vince missed his opportunity to attend the National Shooting Sports & Wildlife competition this past summer and has now graduated from the program, Wadena County 4-H wishes him the best of luck in his future shooting adventures!"

The Wadena County 4-H state results include: