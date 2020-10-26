Four Wadena County 4-Hers and one continuing committee member (CCM) attended the Junior Leader Workshop 4-H: The Next Level on Oct. 15 at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake.

Carson Dunn, Asher Hoeper, JD Saunders, Kevin Dailey and CCM Jayma Lawson participated in one of four planning committees. These committees were used as vehicles to empower youth to become more confident, learn to work as part of a team and to showcase their skills to others, according to a Wadena County 4-H news release. Committee members planned activities and implemented them throughout the camp. Committees were guided by continuing committee members who were chosen after last year’s JLW through an application process.

In addition to their committee work, youth took part in workshops to further develop their leadership skills. Workshops included: team building, problem solving, STEM, goat soap making, exploring the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador program and learning about themselves.

The camp is designed to inspire and enable each participant to uncover unique abilities, develop greater confidence and master strategies for success as a leader in their 4-H program. It is essential for the future of our rural communities to develop leaders to become productive and contributing individuals, according to the release. Overall, 43 youth in grades 6-9 attended, representing 10 4-H county programs in order to develop skills to take them to the next level of leadership in 4-H and their communities.

For information about 4-H, contact Wadena County 4-H Extension Educator Kim Dailey at 218-631-7623 or walz0130@umn.edu.