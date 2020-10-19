Samaritan’s Purse plans to collect shoebox gifts in over 4,000 locations across the U.S. this year, with each one offering curbside drop-off service. Wadena Alliance Church will once again be a drop-off center at 1428 Jefferson Street South, during National Collection week, Nov. 16–23.

If you need boxes, they are available for pickup in the foyer of the Alliance Church. If you need more than 20, please contact Vicki Pearson at 218-371-6832. Otherwise, feel free to use your own shoeboxes.

What to expect when dropping off shoeboxes

When you arrive at our Wadena Alliance Church, follow the signs for curbside drop off. A volunteer wearing a mask will greet you as you drive under a covered entrance and then retrieve your shoeboxes from your vehicle. You need not leave your car. Volunteers will present you with a form to leave your contact information and the number of shoeboxes you are dropping off.

Drop off times vary each day and a sign will be posted on the entrance door plus at WadenaCMA.com with further details.