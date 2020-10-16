Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education is partnering with Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services to offer a "Pre-Planning Your Funeral" presentation on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the chapel.

Presenters will be Joe Schuller with guest speaker Kandi Kelderman. This informative program is free, but pre-registration is recommended.

This class will provide a planning checklist that addresses common questions, including who to notify, where to find important paperwork, and preferences for a funeral or memorial service. Planning ahead ensures that your wishes are carried out while giving you and your family peace of mind. Information packets will be provided to take home to discuss your choices with your loved ones.

Guest speaker Kandi Kelderman will join the presentation virtually. She will share her experience with sudden loss, overwhelming decisions, and organ donation. Kelderman is also a speaker of Lifesource, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest.

Social distancing and masks will be required. Bottled water and packaged snacks provided.

If you do not wish to attend in-person, Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services will "live stream" the event so you can watch from home. Please pre-register to get on our live stream list.

Pre-registration is preferred by calling Dana at Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education at (218) 632-2323. Let her know if you plan to attend in-person or by live stream.