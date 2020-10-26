The following updates to schedules and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic are for events in the Wadena area in October and November as of Oct. 26.

Fall activities

Holst Acres in Staples is not having any of their activities.

Ottertail Pumpkin Festival has been canceled.

JCI Staples Boolloween will not happen this year.

Henning Haunted House is canceled.

Hewitt Holiday House light show at 515 N Main St., Hewitt runs through Nov. 1 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7-10:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Otter Berry Farm activities including pumpkins, corn maze, cornpit, playground, painted hay bales and animals open through Oct. 31. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. with 6-12 year olds for $5 and 13 and up for $8 at 38132 470th Ave., New York Mills.

Richter Pumpkin Patch with pumpkins, corn maze and a gourd launcher open through October from noon-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 32071 633rd Ave., Wadena.

Halloween

Oct. 30

3-5 p.m. Staples local businesses treats on the street, look for a pumpkin in the window of participating businesses. Trunk or treat also in Staples First International Bank and Trust parking lot, 111 NE 4th St.

Oct. 31

12-5 p.m. Wadena downtown businesses giving candy outside. Check out the sidewalks for treats to enjoy. No free pizzas at Larry’s Family Pizza this year. All Around Divas is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Wadena Area Food Shelf.

1-4 p.m. Someplace Safe Scavenger Hunt and costume contest at Sunnybrook Park. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 29 online at events.idonate.com/halloweenscavenger or by contacting Tanja at 218-631-3311 or tanja.r@someplacesafe.info. Groups of four are $20 and additional people are $5 each. The proceeds will go towards helping victims of crime in Wadena County.

2-6 p.m. Wadena Assembly of God trunk or treat.

3-5 p.m. Eagle Bend Fire Department and Auxiliary trunk or treat on Main Street. Cars will be 6-8 feet apart, there will be an entrance and exit and people distributing candy will have masks and gloves.

3:30-6:30 p.m. New York Mills trunk or treat in the county building parking lot. Look for games and candy.

4:30-till candy gone Drive through the car port at the New Life Church of God in Bertha for a candy load-up.

3-7 p.m. Southbrook Baptist Church trunk or treat including individually packaged giveaways.

5-7 p.m. Verndale Family Life Church fall festival, which is normally at Verndale Schools. There will be 30 carnival style games, lots of candy and prizes for the best non-scary costume. Participants will enter through one side of the gym and exit another side; to re-enter go back to the first entrance.

5:30-7 p.m. Epicenter Candy Crush event with a trunk or treat on Jefferson St. The cars will be parked on the east sidewalk, beginning at the Whynott Law Office. Watch for social distancing markers and get your candy from a candy chute. Follow the cars to the Epicenter parking lot for seven outdoor games with sanitary measures or no-contact games.

9 p.m. Wadena VFW costume contest starts. Drink specials throughout the day.

Veterans Day

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools: Tune into the schools social media pages for a virtual program. The program will include many of the same elements to honor veterans, including a slide show of local service men and women. The K-4 students will sing the Armed Forces Medley and middle high school students will perform patriotic music. Essay winners from 5-6th grade will share their essays.

VFW: There will not be the dinner and program for veterans and their spouses but the VFW will be open to veterans and their spouses. Otherwise the VFW will be closed to the public.

Turkey Bingo

The event scheduled for Nov. 20 has been canceled.

Thanksgiving Events

Nov. 22

Bring a pie and join Verndale area churches for a Thanksgathering at 6 p.m. at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 NE Clark Drive.

Nov. 25

Epicenter Thanksgiving service at 6:30 p.m. with individually packaged slices of pie and hot chocolate or coffee after.

Nov. 26

Community Meal delivery only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free turkey and all the trimmings. Call 218-631-2617 for a delivery.

This is not a complete list and is likely to change. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

