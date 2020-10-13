Senior driver safety courses are set to be held in Perham and Wadena throughout late October and the month of November.

This program is an approved accident prevention course by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Participants who complete this course every three years are eligible for a 10% discount on their personal automobile insurance premium, according to the courses instructor Denise Lillis, who has 30 years of experience in traffic safety.

According to Lillis, the Department of Public Safety approved course has no workbooks or tests as part of the course, does not require participants' driver's license information, keeps participants' personnel information private, and participants will receive their certificates on-site.

The four-hour refresher classes cost $20. Perham classes will be held at the In Their Own Words Veteran's Museum, 805 W Main St., on Nov. 15 and 17, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wadena classes will be held at the Pizza Ranch, 106 S Jefferson St., on Oct. 20 from 5-9 p.m., and Nov. 11 from 12;30-4:30 p.m.

The eight-hour full course cost $25. Perham classes will be held at the veteran's museum on Nov. 18 and 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wadena classes will be held at the Pizza Ranch in Wadena on Oct. 27 and 28, from 5-9 p.m.

To register for the course contact Denise Lillis at 218-346-3336.