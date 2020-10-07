If you are a veteran, or know of one, please share a photo and information with us so we can recognize as many as possible in a Veterans Day special section next month.

We're looking for a headshot photo of veterans along with their name, title and branch of service. Please help us recognize and honor those who have served and continue to serve our country by sharing this information with us. We need these by Oct. 30.

Any submissions should be sent to editorial@wadenapj.com or dropped off at 12 Colfax Ave. SW, Suite 2, Wadena, MN 56482. You can also call us at 218-631-2561 with any questions.