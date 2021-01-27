With the simple idea of connecting residents with new friends through letters, Meadows of Wadena resident Mardell Hackler now has 28 pen pals. Her pen pals send her letters, pictures and even a quilt.

“There’s so many nice people out there. The way the world is today, there is a lot of nice people that I know,” Hackler said.

Her pen pals live in the area, North Dakota and even Georgia—thanks to the request put out on Facebook. When activities director Carrie Ament asked residents about their interest, Hackler agreed despite not actually liking to write letters. Now she says, “I am enjoying it very much.”

As the letters started streaming in, the five residents with pen pals had their excitement piqued. Ament says the hesitancy disappeared and residents awaited the mail coming each day. One girl from Indiana even sent candy and lotion for the residents.

“They were just so amazed at how many started coming in and all the gifts they were getting and they just felt that, ‘Why us?’ We don’t deserve this,” Ament said.

Hackler is ready for the letters to arrive with a table stocked with letter writing supplies and encouragements from her family. Her daughter-in-law makes and gives her cards to write on and a daughter delivers stamps. Another granddaughter started making notes for when Hackler has to quarantine. She stayed in her apartment for 14 days after leaving to visit family. Now she has encouragements of Bible verses and quotes every day.

Each letter gets a number placed on it and recorded in her notebook with people’s addresses and names.

“I have a business going,” Hackler said with a laugh.

The letters are a continuous project to keep up with, and some residents have lessened their pen pals with the large amount that have responded. Though, only a few letters went unanswered.

Hackler said people were excited to learn about her and her life as a dairy farmer with her letters mostly filled with answering people’s questions.

One pen pal sent her a large quilt with gorgeous blocks of all different patterns. Another shared pictures of chickens that Hackler added to her scooter for all the Meadows residents to enjoy.

“I have no words for it,” Hackler shared about the gift. “I was so shocked and it’s on my bed and it’s beautiful. And just for a pen pal.”

The drawings from kids and small gifts like candy are “just little things … that help them as well,” Ament said.

Besides adjusting to life in a pandemic, Hackler shared she is doing OK after losing her husband of 66 years.

With her 28 pen pals, she has a steady rhythm formed with five a good amount to answer at once. She’s thankful for her family and the Lord placing her in the Meadows saying she is “well blessed.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better life right now,” Hackler says.