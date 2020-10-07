The sirens and horns filling the streets on the evening of Oct. 6 brought the joy of a parade as well as the gladness in giving to others. Community members waved at the firefighters, waited outside their homes with food donations or watched from their houses as the firefighters made their way through Wadena.

Wadena Fire Department fire marshal Brent Johnson said the parade was a way to be a part of the cure not the problem. The food given to the Wadena Food Shelf is to help people during the uncertainty of the economy and school, he said.

The parade included about 13 firefighters and 10 Wadena Fire Department fire engines and trucks coursing through town to the delight of many, along with some questions from those unaware of the parade.

With the parade, people were able to see firefighters in a fun environment rather than only when a fire or an accident happens. Johnson noted people usually have this interaction with the firefighters during their open house which wasn’t a safe option for the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.