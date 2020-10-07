This October, communities, allies and individuals across the nation will once again come together to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While the destruction domestic violence causes on individuals, families and communities are infinite, so is the positive impact of those willing to take a stand and support survivors, according to a Someplace Safe news release.

To help raise awareness and honor survivors of domestic violence, join Someplace Safe by wearing the color purple on Thursday, Oct. 22. Wear your favorite purple shirt, sports jersey, hat, scarf or face mask for the day.

You may believe your voice or contribution is insignificant but to one person, you could be the lifeline that helps a victim become a survivor, according to the release.

It can be difficult to know what to do if someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. You might want to help but are unsure how to approach the issue or fear the intervention may damage your relationship. If you know or suspect someone is experiencing domestic violence, keep a line of support open, listen and check in with them often, according to the release.

You may also reach out to Someplace Safe with questions about how to talk about domestic violence with someone you care about. Someplace Safe assists victims of domestic violence and provides support and services to friends, family and loved ones as domestic violence can have widespread impacts on secondary victims as well, according to the release. For resources and more information, visit someplacesafe.info/resources.

Ways to raise awareness, fundraise

Posters: Request free posters and stickers by emailing newsletter@someplacesafe.info by Oct. 18.

Purple Pledge: Pledge a few dollars for the privilege of wearing purple by dropping the pledge off at the Wadena Someplace Safe office, mailing them, going online or texting “@sps” to 52014.

A supply drive: Collect toiletries, gift cards (gas, grocery, local retailers), cell phones (in any condition) and quilts for local Someplace Safe clients who are in emergency situations.

The “$31 for 31” campaign: Throughout October donate to critical advocacy services online at someplacesafe.info/donate, text “@sps” to 52014 or mail a check to 11 SW Bryant Ave., Wadena, MN 56482 or PO Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538.

More information

Violence Free Minnesota also released the 2019 Homicide Report: Relationship Abuse in Minnesota on Oct. 1, which discusses 21 victims of intimate partner homicide and recommendations for community responses to end domestic violence, according to a Violence Free Minnesota news release. The report can be viewed at www.vfmn.org.

Resources

There are 24-hour hotlines available that can connect you to people and resources.