This story is one of a collection called Hometown Wadena. A s you read about people in the community, I hope you find more reason to call Wadena home. Whether you’ve known the people for years or never even seen them walking down main street, may you enjoy getting to know people. This interview was conducted via email.

While Doug Curtis is known as a shy person, his personality can be seen in his drawings and on the stage. With drawing as a stress reliever he has two webcomics and two printed comics and he’s done caricature work locally at the Festival of Health events, Wadena County Fairgrounds and parties as well as in the Twin Cities at Valleyfair and the Mall of America.

“Drawing is kind of my therapy, my meditation, and a way to free my imagination,” Curtis said.

When he began his caricature work in 1993 at Valleyfair alongside Tom Richmond and other talented artists, he soon became known as one of the fastest artists. While he said his speed has “tempered,” he has his own style with influences from Richmond.

“I'm a pretty shy person, so the thought of drawing strangers was really unnerving, but to impress Michelle, I decided to go for it,” Curtis said. Michelle was Doug’s girlfriend at the time and the two are married.

At the Mall of America, Curtis even found himself drawing Johan Santana, though he completely missed that’s who it was. He said Santana sat down and asked Curtis to draw him and then add his name, which still didn’t register for Curtis, and he walked away looking disappointed. Not until his drawing partner returned did the connection click.

The celebrity connections also included sightings of Emilio Estevez and his dad Martin Sheen at Valleyfair though they didn’t have caricatures done. His connections from working at Valleyfair intermittently between 1993 and 2001 still abound, with one couple even finding him at the Wadena Christmas Festival.

“He came back with the caricature of him and his girlfriend--the couple I drew way back when. And the funny part is, his wife is now the art teacher at the school teaching my own children how to draw. I just loved that full circle moment,” Curtis said.

After Michelle and Doug moved back to Wadena in 2002, his caricature work returned with the “True North” comic strip for the KSKK newsletter placed in restaurants in town, which he has kept up with since 2004 though with a disappointing break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love drawing caricatures because it's always a thrill to turn that picture around see the smiles or laughs I get in return. The feeling is the best,” Curtis said.

As far as putting on shows, Doug said he and Michelle have been interested in theatre since high school, with him acting and her directing. In their first written production, Michelle and Doug wrote “Three Nights in Arid Flats,” a not melodrama about two characters getting transported into a melodrama, which was performed at Elmer’s Texas Barbeque. The Curtis’ also wrote and were involved in productions of “The Piece” and “Rawhide & Crossbones.”

Doug said he and Michelle have more ideas and are waiting to share them when people are "confident" to attend plays.

“It is the love of storytelling and wanting to entertain people that spurred us to write these plays,” Curtis said.

While Doug and Michelle both grew up in the area, having known each other since second grade, Wadena is made home with community connections.

“I think it's because it's so close to our hometown of New York Mills. It's familiar, and I've always wanted my kids to have that small-town life. Working at Greiman's, I've gotten to know so many people that I feel connected and part of a bigger family,” Curtis said.

When Curtis lived in the Cities he said he didn’t know his neighbors and that people came and left making it more difficult to get to know people.

“Here, you have no choice BUT to get to know people,” Curtis said.