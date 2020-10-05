The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) will be kicking off in the City of Wadena with a meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Maslowski Wellness Center in Wadena.

The Central Minnesota Housing Partnership has scheduled informational meetings for homeowners, rental property owners and commercial property owners in Wadena who are interested in participating in the program, according to a SCDP news release. The homeowner’s meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the rental property owner’s meeting will follow at 6 p.m., with the commercial property owners meeting at 7 p.m.

This Small Cities Development Program was first put in motion over one year ago.

“It’s a long process to receive this funding, but the hard part is over,” said Program Manager Messina Owings of the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership. “Now it’s time for the rewarding part; fixing up homes, rental, and commercial properties”.

Those attending will learn about program eligibility requirements, the application process and construction steps. Applications will be available at the meeting, according to the release.

“Attending the meeting is very important as applications will be available for the first time and funding is awarded on a first come, first served basis,” said Owings.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded funding in June to the City of Wadena. A total of $681,720 was awarded to complete a minimum of four homeowner projects and nine single family rentals, 18 multifamily units, and five commercial properties. The award also covers the cost of administration for the term of the grant.

Questions about the Small Cities Development Program can be directed to Messina Owings, Central Minnesota Housing Partnership, Inc., program manager at (320) 258-0681 or mowings@cmhp.net.