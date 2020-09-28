Volunteers will be stopping by local Wadena area businesses Sept. 29, to help kick off United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties 2020 “Uniting our Communities” campaign.

This year's goal is to raise $36,000 to help support local projects. All donations given to United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties stay local and support programs like Catholic Charities-Foster Grandparent Prescription for Reading Program, Girl Scouts, Lutheran Social Service, North Country Food Bank, Mahube OTWA and Someplace Safe, according to a United Way news release.

Why United Way?

The fundraising done by United Way allows community partners to focus on providing great services. United Way brings together a network of agencies who are working on the same issues: Education, Income/Basic Needs and Health.

“By investing in United Way you are supporting programs that are helping people and improving social conditions right here in our local communities,” said 2020 United Way board member Sadie Christiansen, employee of Tri-County Health Care. United Way funded programs report that more than 2,500 people are served annually through the campaign and over 172,000 meals were provided through North County Food bank ... that means nearly every resident is touched by a United Way program."

Consider investing in United Way to continue supporting these local programs and to bringing more programs to your community.

How can you give?

Community members can donate through payroll deductions in their workplace, text to donate by texting DONATE20 to 41444, online at www.uwotw.org, or by mail: United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, PO Box 304, Wadena, MN 56482.

Because of the gifts of local businesses and donors, United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties has been able to fund a variety of programs improving the lives of people in Wadena!

One of these programs, Prescription for Reading, has provided 1,995 books for children in Wadena! This program supports early literacy as an important part of healthy child development by providing access to books for children who may not have this access already. Prescription for Reading collaborates with local doctors to provide books to children from birth to age 5 at their wellness visits.

For a full listing of programs and initiatives funded or to make a contribution to United Way to improve lives, call the United Way office at 218-770-9406 or visit www.uwotw.org.